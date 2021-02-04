NXT TV preview: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments continue

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-Cameron Grimes returns.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the women’s match will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the finals. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.