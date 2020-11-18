11/18 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega contract signing, Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship, AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 60)

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired live on November 18, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] The AEW Dynamite opening video aired… Fireworks shot off on the stage while Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in on commentary…

The Top Flight tag team made their entrance. Ross set up a video package on the duo that included some footage of them from the independent scene, including Darius working as Air Wolf. They admitted to being nervous, but talked about proving they are the best of the best. The Young Bucks made their entrance…

Powell’s POV: A nice introductory video on the Top Flight duo, who are from my home state of Minnesota. I believe both men were trained at the school once owned by Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari. It’s always nice to get some info on debuting wrestlers rather than just having them thrown out there cold.

1. AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin in a non-title match. The broadcast team noted that the match was scheduled to take place last week, but an injury to one of the Bucks pushed it back to this week. Ross mentioned that Top Flight were trained by Anderson and also mentioned that Molly Holly played a part in their training.

Top Flight got plenty of offense and had some good near falls, but the Bucks hit their BTE Trigger on Daunte, which led to Nick scoring the pin.

AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin in 8:45 a non-title match.

After the match, Jack Evans and Angelico attacked the Top Flight duo at ringside. The Bucks ran off Evans and Angelico. The Bucks checked on Top Flight, then helped them to their feet and raised their arms….

Powell’s POV: Between the video package, the way the match was laid out, and the post match angle, it looks like AEW intends to do more with Top Flight. Good for them.

Ross hyped the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega contract signing and a graphic for the match included the phrase “Winter Is Coming.” The broadcast team ran through the show’s other upcoming matches and segments…

Footage aired of the Inner Circle in Las Vegas. Sammy got blackjack, but MJF swapped out his cards. The group watched women dancing. Meanwhile, Jake Hager and Wardlow glared at one another. Chris Jericho and MJF one-upped each other while ordering drinks that concluded with Jericho ordering Everclear. “Son of a bitch,” both men yelled simultaneously while holding their guts after taking the shot.

Jericho and MJF were shown stumbling and agreeing that Everclear was a bad choice. The group walked into the parking lot. Santana and Ortiz asked if they were ready to take it to the next level. They said they had just the guy. Konnan showed up. At a bar, Hager and Wardlow continued to size each other up while beating up random dudes. Schiavone said they would have more from Vegas later in the show…

Ross set up a video on “Boundless – the history of a revolution” teaser… [C]

Jon Moxley delivered a promo from an undisclosed location. He said it’s been a crazy ride he’s been on. He credited his father for making him AEW Champion. He said his dad was a big man who would box his ear if he got out of line. Moxley recalled his father picking him up from the police station and telling him that no matter what happens around them, they are good guys.

Moxley spoke about his body hurting, having a pregnant wife at home, and challengers coming from every which way. Moxley said he would sign the contract without any hesitation and then shake Kenny Omega’s hand before looking him in the eye and telling him that he’s the best wrestler in the world. Moxley said he’s his father’s son and that will never change…

Excalibur said Moxley may have buried the lead in his promo and congratulated him and his wife Renee on the baby news…

Powell’s POV: Congrats to Moxley and the former Renee Young on the great news. Meanwhile, the promo was another gem from Moxley.

2. Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford). Miro sat in on commentary and said the Sabian and Ford wedding and the bachelor party are still on, but both take a lot of planning. Sabian performed a running dropkick in the corner heading into a picture-in-picture break at 3:40. [C]

Ross said he believes the December 2 edition of Dynamite will be the biggest episode in company history. Cassidy took offensive control and slammed Sabian’s head into multiple corners, then went to the ropes and hit a DDT on the way down for a near fall.

Sabian fought back and then sipped while going for a move on the ropes. The wrestlers regrouped and Sabian performed a brainbuster and then threw a kick, which led to a near fall. Sabin followed up with another move that led to another near fall. Cassidy caught Sabin in an inside cradle for a two count. Sabian came right back with a knee to the head. Sabian set up for another move, but Cassidy caught him in the Mousetrap and scored the pin.

Orange Cassidy defeated Kip Sabian in 10:55.

After the match, Miro ran to the ring and clotheslined Cassidy. Chuck Taylor and Trent ran out, causing Miro, Sabian, and Ford to flee…

Powell’s POV: Sabian continues to feel flat despite the addition of Miro to his act. Can we get to the bachelor party already?

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring where a table and chairs were set up for the contract signing. Schiavone introduced “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega. Justin Roberts delivered another over the top introduction for Omega. Two women danced with brooms as part of Omega’s entrance. Omega walked out wearing a suit and shades (and finally looked the part again). Schiavone introduced Jon Moxley, who didn’t come out.

Cameras cut backstage where Moxley was laid out on the ground with a bloody nose while receiving medical treatment. Omega said he’s not big on psychology type stuff. He said Moxley wouldn’t avoid him. He said he would be there on December 2 and hopes that Moxley will too. Omega signed the contract and kept writing. “Well, we are live,” Ross quipped. Omega left the ring…

Ross and Excalibur spoke at their desk about Moxley and the big AEW Title match…

Footage aired of the Inner Circle in Vegas. The gang was on a roof. Jericho and MJF were hammered. Jericho introduced an Elvis impersonator as the newest member of the faction. MJF said he loved them all as blood brothers. Sammy Guevara pulled out a knife and said they should do the blood brother thing, but the others told him to calm down. MJF led the group in howling.

There was a time jump that showed a hungover Jericho lying in bed. He yelled when he saw the Elvis impersonator next to him. Neither one of them had any idea what had happened. MJF stumbled into another part of the hotel suite where Guevara was seated in a fountain. MJF had marker on his face, including the lines “Sammy Waz Here.”

Guevara got out of the fountain and noticed that he was wearing a wedding ring. There were pictures of him with multiple women. Ortiz wore a “Bride” shirt. Jericho and Elvis walked past a room where chickens were roaming. Jericho and Santana heard crying. They opened the door to a room where they found Swoggle dressed in a diaper and crying. “Guys, we’ve got a problem,” Jericho said…

Jericho joined the broadcast team on commentary and said his head was still pounding. He said the seven members of Inner Circle had a lot of fun together, but next week they would return to do what they do best – beat people up. Jericho and Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian was advertised for next week. Excalibur hyped Pac vs. The Blade for after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Inner Circle meets The Hangover. The overall footage was comical at times, but there was nothing particularly memorable about it aside from the cameo appearances. I was hoping for more from Konnan, but it was cool to see him given his history with Santana and Ortiz in Impact Wrestling.

Eddie Kingston was on commentary coming out of the break. The Blade made his entrance along with The Butcher and The Bunny. Kingston said The Blade told Tony Khan that he wanted this match. Pac made his entrance…

3. Pac vs. The Blade (w/The Butcher, The Bunny). The referee called for the bell and Pac immediately charged Blade and dropkicked him.

[Hour Two] The Blade picked up Pac in suplex position and tossed him into the corner. Pac’s head came dangerously close to hitting the mat before his body hit the corner. Pac regrouped, but he was distracted by The Bunny grabbing at his foot. Pac went to ringside and was hit from behind by The Butcher, who rolled him back inside the ring. Blade executed a Doctor Bomb and covered Pac for a two count going into a PIP break. [C]

Blade performed a nice powerslam for a good near fall. The Blade went to the ropes and was kicked down. Pac climbed to the top rope, pulled up Blade, and superplexed him for a near fall. Pac went up top, but dropped down when Bunny climbed onto the apron. Butcher tried to attack from behind, but Pac took him out. Blade rolled up Pac and held the tights for a near fall. Pac performed the Dark Arrow and then applied the Brutalizer and got the submission win.

Pac defeated The Blade in 12:20.

Afterward, Pac took the mic and turned his focus toward Kingston. The Butcher attacked Pac from behind. The Blade recovered and joined in on the attack while Kingston joined them in the ring. Kingston taunted Pac by saying it had been eight long months for Pac. Kingston said he was playing the world’s smallest violin for Pac.

Rey Fenix ran out and botched whatever move he tried to hit Butcher with. Butcher and Blade roughed up Fenix while Kingston threw punches at Pac. The broadcast team wondered where Penta El Zero Mieda was. Penta showed up with a chair in hand and slowly entered the ring while Excalibur wondered where his loyalties lied. Penta wound up the chair while looking at his brother, then turned it toward the others, who fled the ring. Fenix and Penta held up the Death Triangle hand sign for their faction with Pac…

Powell’s POV: It felt like the match should have been a dominant win for Pac in his return, but it still turned out to be entertaining. Kingston mentioned something about Pac having to run the gauntlet, so I assume he will have to get through The Butcher before he gets a singles match with Kingston. The Death Triangle reunion happened quickly. I don’t know if they just wanted to put the pieces in place right away or if there’s more to be told with that story.

Backstage, Jade Cargill had Brandi’s arm wrapped in a chair and ended up stomping on it while Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose blocked referees from intervening. Big Swole, Red Velvet, and Serena Deeb showed up to check on Brandi, who was selling her arm…

Excalibur noted that FTR used a similar move on Matt Jackson to the one that Jade used on Brandi. Ross hyped the NWA Women’s Championship match as coming up after the break… [C]

4. Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship. The broadcast team recapped footage of Rosa challenging Deeb tot his match at the Full gear pay-per-view. Deeb was in offensive control going into a PIP break. [C]

Rosa was in control when they came back from what turned out to not be a full PIP break. Rosa dropkicked Deeb against the ropes, then suplexed Deeb and covered her for a two count. Ross said “nothing but the best to Billy Corgan and his group” in reference to the NWA. Deeb caught Rosa on the apron and gave her a neckbreaker from inside the ring.

Rosa hoisted Deeb onto her shoulders while standing on the apron, but Deeb slipped out and then speared her. Back inside the ring, Rosa fired back with a couple of high kicks and a German suplex. Rosa went up top and threw a missile dropkick that sent Deeb tumbling to ringside.

Reba/Rebel showed up and distracted the referee from ringside. Meanwhile, Britt Baker came out and put Rosa down with a neckbreaker. Baker rolled Rosa back inside the ring. Deeb powerbombed Rosa and got a near fall.

There were a couple of pin reversals, then Deeb caught Rosa in a submission hold. Rosa rolled out of it and performed a double stomp to Deeb’s stomach. Deeb set up for a submission hold, but Rosa rolled her into a pin for a near fall. Rosa threw a spinning back fist and slammed Deeb, then covered her for a near fall. A short time later, Deeb performed her finisher and scored the pin…

Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa in 13:15 to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

After the match, Rosa went to ringside and hit Baker, who was in the spectator wrestler section. Rosa pulled Baker over the barricade and hit her until referees pulled her off. Baker and Rosa broke free and traded blows until the referees pulled them apart again…

Powell’s POV: A really good back and forth style match. I’d really like to learn more about these characters. I have a pretty good feel for Rosa from her run on NWA Powerrr, but Deeb is actually under AEW contract now and I know more about her WWE character than I do about her current persona. That said, I really enjoyed the match and the Rosa vs. Baker feud looks promising.

Backstage, John Silver told Anna Jay that she was a rookie who went by “the star of the show” name before the Dark Order found her. He said she’s now the Queen Slayer. Silver spoke about Jay getting a title shot next week. Jay spoke about how Hikaru Shida took advantage of a rookie the last time they met. Jay said she would reintroduce herself to Shida next week and called herself number 99 in the Dark Order…

The broadcast team hyped Shida vs. Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship, Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Will Hobbs in action, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for next week…

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks made their entrance for the main event…. [C]

Ross set up a Darby Allin video. The black and white video showed Allin on top of a church holding the TNT Championship. Allin was also shown skateboarding in an empty room of the church that had candles on the floor. Allin appeared to set his pants on fire… Allin made his entrance followed by Cody Rhodes…

5. Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Taz was on commentary for the match. Cody was getting the better of Cage when Taz left the broadcast table and headed to ringside. Cody and Allin made quick tags while isolating Cage heading into a PIP break. [C]

Cage took offensive control on Cody, who reached out to make the tag only to have Allin pulled from the apron by Starks. The heel duo isolated Cody. Allin tagged in and performed a nice sunset bomb on Cage for a near fall. Starks caught Allin in CrossRhodes position, but Cody checked in and hit CrossRhodes on Starks.

Cage worked over Cody with a series of moves and then placed Allin on the top rope. Cage was knocked off the ropes by an Allin headbutt. Starks held the leg of Allin to prevent him from performing a move. Cage came back and performed an Avalanche Drill Claw and then pinned him.

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks defeated Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes in 11:15.

Afterward, Starks threw punches at Allin. Cody returned to help, but he was quickly outnumbered by the heel duo. Cage and Starks put the boots to Allin and Rhodes while Taz watched from the apron. Will Hobbs ran out with a chair in hand, which caused the heels to flee to ringside. Hobbs dropped the chair and picked up Cage’s FTW Title belt and smiled. Cody stood up only to have Hobbs blast him with the FTW Title belt. Hobbs posed with Cage and Starks while Taz knelt over Rhodes and told him not to disrespect his team…

Powell’s POV: A good main event with Cage getting a win over the TNT Champion. The post match angle delivered a payoff to Taz recruiting Hobbs, which beefs up Team FTW. I assume this will lead to Cage eventually getting a TNT Title shot against Allin.

Overall, the show was nonstop action and admittedly though to keep up with on this end (poor, poor me). It was an entertaining two hours with good in-ring action combined with some storyline developments including Hobbs joining Taz’s crew, the reformation of Death Triangle, and Omega apparently taking out Moxley prior to the contract signing segment.

