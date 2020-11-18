11/18 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW World Championship, Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Middleweight Title, MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Jason Dugan in a non-title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW World Championship, Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Middleweight Title, MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Jason Dugan in a non-title match, and more (21:14)…

Click here for the November 18 MLW Fusion audio review.

