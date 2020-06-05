Jinder Mahal sidelined after undergoing knee surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jinder Mahal announced via social media that he underwent knee surgery. Mahal did not list details on the procedure or how long he expects to be sidelined. Follow him online via Instagram.com/jindermahal.

Powell’s POV: You have to feel for Mahal, who only recently returned from a near ten month layoff following another knee surgery. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.



