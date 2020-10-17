WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the “season premiere” edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.987 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.178 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.087 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.978 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.995 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown won the male 18-49 demographic in the Friday ratings battle with other network television shows. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...