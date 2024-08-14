WWE Speed – Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@MontezFordWWE faces @_Theory1 in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! Who will move on to the WWE Speed Quarterfinals and battle @WWEJeVonEvans? 👊 pic.twitter.com/XVIJjLsA3p — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

Powell’s POV: Theory and Ford fought to a time limit draw and are eliminated from the tournament. Je’Von Evans will have a bye in the semifinals and will face the winner of next week’s semifinal match featuring Pete Dunne vs. Joaquine Wilde. The tournament winner will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.