Powell’s NXT Hit List: Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. Otis for the NXT North American Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, and Wes Lee: The show opened in a unique and cool manner with multiple promos and interviews, which all came together nicely when Page and Hendry engaged in a good verbal exchange. And just when it looked like they were foreshadowing an NXT Championship feud between Page and Hendry, Lee popped up out of nowhere and dropped Hendry with a superkick.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Titles: NXT played to a tougher than usual live crowd until the fans came unglued for this match. It wasn’t just because the title changed hands. The wrestlers deserve a lot of credit because they had the fans hanging on every near fall. I’m not even crazy about the title change because it felt like there was more to do with Frazer and Axiom as champions, but this came off so well that I can’t complain. There’s no telling how long it will last, but it was fun to see the Chase U members on the same page and celebrating the win together as opposed to displaying the usual friction between Holland and some of the other members.

Trick Williams promo video package: This was one of the best appearances that Williams has had since he dropped the NXT Championship. Trick came off really well and did an effective job of setting up his eventual rematch with Pete Dunne.

Oba Femi vs. Otis for the NXT North American Championship: The match was clunky at times and yet it worked. Otis is always over and it was good for Femi to beat another main roster wrestler.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup: A soft Hit thanks mostly to the title change. Wren Sinclair forcing her way into No Quarter Catch Crew got off to an incredibly illogical start. But if you can get past that, she is playing her part well and adds a new dynamic to the faction. All of that said, the Heritage Cup still doesn’t feel like a meaningful championship.

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley: A quick and painless match that felt like it was there to set up Wendy Choo attacking Kelani Jordan at ringside. Paxley plays her character well. At this point, it’s on the creative forces to give her better material to work with.

NXT Misses

Wes Lee promo: Is Lee just too nice of a guy to be an effective heel? This was an underwhelming promo coming out of last week’s red hot heel turn. There was very little difference between the lovable babyface persona that Lee played to perfection and his new heel act. He still sounds like a nice guy and his logic for turning on Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel was too easy to nod along with. The live crowd was no help. Some fans clapped in support of Lee while most of the fans just sat on their hands. And don’t even get me started on the idiotic “What?” chants. The segment closed on a high note with the “future endeavors” line. Even so, Lee would have been better off doing a pre-tape or a sit-down interview given the importance of the promo.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King: Their ongoing battle over musical preferences is a groaner. I was excited when Karl Fredericks arrived in NXT, but his EDM DJ persona is not clicking. I have no idea whether this is a legit passion of Thorpe’s or just a character. Either way, it’s not working and they can’t pull the plug on the DJ gimmick quickly enough.

Izzy Dame vs. Brinley Reece: The wrestlers did fine given their experience level. The problem is that I couldn’t tell you the first thing about Dame’s character, and Reece was cast as an overly positive cheerleader whose friends didn’t have the heart to tell her how annoying she was.

Who? No, they didn’t hand off Jim Neidhart’s old gimmick to a developmental wrestler. Rather, there were simply too many times when I was left wondering who some of the wrestlers were during backstage segments. Where are the name graphics when they are needed most?