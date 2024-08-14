Tony Khan says “we’re on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW,” comments on his meeting with Shane McMahon

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan continued his recent trend of teasing that major announcements are coming during an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com. “We’re on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW,” Khan said. “There are multiple aspects. The arrival of these announcements is imminent. We’ll have big news that could come at any time. Isn’t that the best kind of wrestling surprise when you know something is coming and you want it and it’s exciting, but you’re not sure when it’s going to happen? You have that feeling it’s going to happen. In this case, I have more than a feeling to paraphrase Boston. I have been working on this for a long time. We have a great team here. The future of AEW is very bright.”

Khan also spoke about his meeting with Shane McMahon. “That was the first time I’d ever met Shane,” said Khan. “We both were in Dallas and have mutual close friends. They said, “You’re both in Dallas. You should get together.” We did. I really enjoyed talking to him. He is quite an insightful, intelligent person. He seems like a nice guy and very smart. I enjoyed talking to him about wrestling. I’m not sure what could come of it, but he was a very down-to-earth and impressive nice guy.” Read the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the announcements are expected to be related to AEW striking a new television deal and perhaps a streaming deal. I don’t think anyone expected this to drag into mid-August, but it’s all the same if Khan gets a deal he is happy with. The interview also included Khan commenting on Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed, hanging out with Guy Fieri in Paris, and more.