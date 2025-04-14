WWE and Mattel extend partnership agreement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the renewal of its partnership with Mattel.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 14, 2025 – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a multi-year extension to their global licensing agreement which sees Mattel continue to produce a wide range of WWE products including action figures and accessories, playsets, roleplay items, vehicles, and vehicle accessories.

Mattel and WWE have partnered to deliver a dynamic and diverse lineup of toys since 2010, now sold in over 50 markets worldwide. Mattel’s WWE action figures have consistently ranked among the top 10 properties in the U.S. action figure category, with the WWE Main Event Action Figure Series being the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history. The multi-year extension comes at a time of continued international expansion for WWE through its new partnership with Netflix. Monday Night Raw launched on the U.S. streaming service in January 2025, with all WWE programming and Premium Live Events also becoming available on Netflix across many international markets.

“Our longstanding partnership with WWE has resulted in some of the most celebrated action figures in the industry,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “As we extend this agreement, we are committed to delivering authentic, high-quality products that capture the energy and larger-than-life personalities of WWE for fans across the globe.”

“WWE’s relationship with Mattel has been a cornerstone of our consumer products strategy for 15 years,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE. “Extending this collaboration will allow us to continue offering products that bring our WWE Superstars and their stories to life for our global fanbase.”

Mattel’s current offering of WWE products can be found online at shop.mattel.com and in select retailers globally.