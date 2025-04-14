Dreamwave Wrestling “Dreamwave X” results (4/12): Vetter’s review of Connor Hopkins vs. Christian Rose in a cage match for the Dreamwave Title, Maggie Lee vs. Masha Slamovich for the Dreamwave Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Dreamwave Wrestling “Dreamwave X”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 12, 2025, in La Salle, Illinois at KOC Club

This is a small venue so it can only seat about 300; tickets sold out in less than two hours! (I was truly considering going to this show as part of a doubleheader after seeing NJPW in Chicago on Friday). Kyle Fields provided commentary.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Kody Lane vs. Gringo Loco vs. Bobby Orlando for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. Kody and Bobby traded blows at the bell. Mathers hit a bodyslam on Kody. Marcus and Loco traded fast-paced reversals, and Gringo paused to dance; Bobby tried a dive but both guys sidestepped, and Orlando crashed to the mat at 3:00. Funny. Orlando hit a running neckbreaker on Marcus. Kody hit a slingshot senton on Bobby for a nearfall. He hit another one and got a nearfall at 5:00. Bobby hit a jumping knee on Lane. Marcus dove through the ropes onto Lane and he was fired up.

Gringo Loco hit a flip dive onto everyone and that got a massive pop. In the ring, Loco hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:30, but he missed a moonsault. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block on Loco, then a stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Orlando hit a superkick and a clothesline on Mathers at 9:00. Bobby hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Lane for a nearfall. Lane hit a moonsault press and a Lionsault for a nearfall and he jawed at the ref in disbelief he didn’t win there. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Lane for a nearfall at 10:30. This was a sprint!

Mathers hit a heel hook kick to Loco’s mouth, then a Canadian Destroyer and a suplex. Lane flipped Marcus, with Mathers crashing face-first to the mat. Bobby and Lane traded punches. Mathers hit his kip-up stunner on Lane. Loco hit a flying stunner off the ropes. Loco hit his split-legged moonsault on Bobby. However, Lane hit a top-rope senton splash onto Loco, and he covered Bobby for the pin! New champion! That was a blast. This was Kody’s debut here, so he won a belt in his first match.

Kody Lane defeated Marcus Mathers, Gringo Loco and Bobby Orland to win the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 12:49.

2. Hartenbower vs. Vic Capri (w/J-Rod). I’ve noted that the bald Hartenbower makes me think of Josh Alexander, but he’s a bit thicker. They brawled at ringside early on, and Vic slammed the surgically repaired left arm over the guardrail. Kyle Fields wondered if Hartenbower came back too early from his injury. In the ring, Vic tied him in a crossface at 3:30. They fought on the ring apron, where Hartenbower hit a DDT at 6:00, and they both collapsed to the floor.

They got in the ring and traded forearm strikes. Hartenbower nailed a swinging face plant at 8:00, then a spear for a nearfall, but J-Rod jumped in the ring, pulled the ref to the floor and punched him! He ejected her, but the distraction allowed Vic to hit a low blow and a running knee to the back. He hit another one and got the tainted pin. Good while it lasted. Shelley Benson jumped in the ring and slapped Vic, but J-Rod grabbed her and the women fought.

Vic Capri defeated Hartenbower at 8:58.

3. Brittnie Brooks vs. Fallyn Grey. Fallyn made her Uprising debut on Friday and upset Brooke Havok. She was replacing Zayda Steel in both the Friday match and this one. She wore her big angel’s wings but she made it clear she’s a heel. Fallyn attacked from behind and stomped on her; Brittnie hadn’t even removed her jacket yet! Brittnie hit some quick armdrags and a snap suplex for a nearfall, and she finally removed the jacket and she hit a bulldog. A commentator said these two have fought in Arizona before. He also said they had a brawl in the locker room last night after the Uprising show ended.

Fallyn hit a Bronco Buster in the corner; a commentator said she calls it “The Last Supper.” Fallyn hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:30 and she was in control. Brittnie hit a running knee in the corner. She hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Fallyn hit a stunner, and she hit a Frankensteiner, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 7:30, and she applied a half-crab on Brooks’ surgically-repaired leg. Brooks hit a DDT for a nearfall. She hit a faceplant that a commentator dubbed “The Heaven To Hell.” Brittnie hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch!” (Eye of the Hurricane swinging inverted DDT) for the pin. Good match. Two very impressive matches here for Fallyn.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Fallyn Grey at 9:32.

4. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche vs. “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gaige Noonan in a street fight for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. 12-Gauge was beaten so quickly on AEW a couple weeks ago by Big Bill, he never even got an intro! TNG won the titles via judges’ decision (2-1) last show. The Hype came out first; they attacked the champs on the floor and the bell rang as all four fought at ringside. Everyone wore jeans and T-shirts because this was a fight, not a wrestling match. 12-Gaige dove off the top rope onto TNG on the floor. They got in the ring and everyone brawled. The Hype got bowling balls and rolled them into their opponents’ groins.

Bosche got a metal ring hook and tried to use it in 12-Gaige’s mouth at 4:30. 12-Gaige put a ladder over his head and spun it, Terry Funk-style, to knock down the champs. The crowd chanted “New Guys suck!” Holdcraft hit a belly-to-belly suplex onto a ladder in the corner. Stanley hit a clothesline on Hunter at 7:00 and was fired up. Bosche hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall on Hunter. 12-Gaige put on football pads and hit a double shoulder tackle. Powder was thrown in 12-Gaige’s eyes! TNG zip-tied 12-Gaige in the corner!

Hunter got a chair and struck the heels with it, and he freed 12-Gaige. Stanley WHIPPED a chair at Hunter’s head and I hate that. Stanley repeatedly slammed a garbage can on 12-Gaige. Bosche hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick. “Like Shane McMahon but with two good quads,” Kyle Fields said. Funny. TNG hit a team powerbomb move and pinned Hunter. That was a good, fast-paced brawl. I hate seeing a chair thrown that hard at an unprotected head at that close of a distance, but the rest was good stuff.

Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche defeated Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gaige Noonan to retain the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles at 10:17.

5. Rebecca J. Scott vs. B3cca vs. J-Rod vs. Brooke Havok for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. International pop star B3cca sang her way to the ring. J-Rod came to the ring, got on the mic, and said she’s here to be champion. (The picture was getting pixelated; they acknowledged they were having issues with their livestream.) B3cca and Rebecca charged at each other at the bell and brawled. J-Rod dropped Havok snake-eyes. Havok snapped J-Rod’s throat on the top rope at 1:00. B3cca hit a backbreaker over her knee on Scott and tied her up on the mat. Scott hit a Crucifix Driver on B3cca for a nearfall. B3cca hit a running boot in the corner on Scott, then a shoulder-breaker over her knee!

Havok hit a pump-handle twisting neckbreaker. J-Rod and Havok traded chops. B3cca and J-Rod briefly worked together but then they brawled. B3cca and Scott traded rollups, and B3cca nailed a superkick. Scott hit a German Suplex at 5:00. Havok hit a crossbody block into the corner. J-Rod hit a double noggin-knocker, then a massive standing powerbomb on Scott, then one on Havok! B3cca was able to flip J-Rod to the floor. Meanwhile, Scott nailed a Poison Rana on Havok for a nearfall at 7:00.

Scott and B3cca traded open-hand slaps! Havok nailed a Canadian Destroyer on Scott, then one on B3cca! Havok hit a DDT on J-Rod for a nearfall. Havok hit a superplex at 8:30 on J-Rod. B3cca hit a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. However, Scott jumped on B3cca and applied a sleeper, and B3cca immediately tapped out. That was a fun match; a lot of talent there.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated B3cca, J-Rod, and Brooke Havok to retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 9:13.

6. Nic Nemeth vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella). Channing is a newly-turned babyface in Wrestling Open, but he’s still a massive heel here. Nemeth got a nice babyface pop. An intense lockup to open. Sidney distracted Nic, allowing Channing to hit some stomps. Nemeth hit a dropkick and a leaping DDT for a nearfall at 1:30. Channing hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Sidney choked Nemeth in the ropes, and Channing stayed in charge. Nemeth fired up and hit some clotheslines and a running neckbreaker at 5:30. He hit repeated elbow drops on Channing’s sternum for a nearfall.

Channing got a rollup for a nearfall, and he avoided one Fame-asser, but Nemeth hit the second attempt for a nearfall at 7:30. Channing got a leg lariat for a nearfall, and he tuned up his leg in the corner. However, Nemeth nailed a superkick for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Channing hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. He missed a 450 Splash, and he couldn’t hit a piledriver. Channing got a backslide and got his feet on the ropes — with Sidney’s help! — for the tainted pin. This crowd was irate.

Channing Thomas defeated Nic Nemeth at 10:33.

* Nemeth hit a post-match Danger Zone (Zig Zag) on Channing, and ripped off Sidney’s wig! He then nailed a superkick on Bakabella, and the crowd loved that.

7. Maggie Lee vs. Masha Slamovich for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Masha carried her TNA Knockouts Title belt but that is not on the line here. Masha came out first and she hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Maggie as Lee approached the ring and we got a bell. Masha hit a somersault off the apron onto Maggie on the floor and they brawled at ringside. Masha whipped her into the guardrail, and they got in the ring at 1:00, but Lee rolled right back to the floor and ‘called for a timeout.’ Masha went for a dive but Maggie kicked her in the ropes, and Maggie slammed Masha into the guardrail. In the ring, Maggie repeatedly punched her and was in charge. The commentators noted they are both now in TNA.

Maggie nailed a Helluva Kick at 3:30. Masha hit a series of clotheslines and got a nearfall. Maggie choked her in the ropes. They traded slaps to the face, then forearm strikes; Kyle warned you don’t want to get in that exchange with Masha. Suddenly both women were down at 5:30. Masha nailed the rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall. Masha set up for the White Knight Driver, but Maggie escaped it and Maggie hit a superkick and a faceplant move for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 8:30.

Masha hit a German Suplex, a spin kick to the head, and the White Knight Driver for a nearfall, but the ref stopped the count, as Brittnie Brooks ran in! She was cashing in her “Good As Gold” briefcase at 10:00, and this was now a three-way! Masha got a rollup for a nearfall. Brooks hit a DDT on Masha. Maggie rolled them both up! Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) on Masha for a believable nearfall. Maggie hit a piledriver and pinned Brooks! Brittnie was only in there for about 80 seconds!

Maggie Lee defeated Masha Slamovich and Brittnie Brooks to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 11:17.

* An extended break as they set up the cage for the main event…. Sidney Bakabella cut a promo to kill some time while the cage was erected.

8. Connor Hopkins vs. Christian Rose in a cage match for the Dreamwave Heavyweight Title. The commentators noted this feud has been going for a full year now. Hopkins has changed up his look to intentionally look like 2002-era CM Punk, even wearing the black jacket with white patches on the chest. Rose kicked the door open so it struck Hopkins, and I started my stopwatch at first contact. He whipped Hopkins into the guardrail, then tossed him like a lawn dart onto the guardrail. The commentators noted this match hasn’t officially started, as they are not in the ring.

Rose pushed a door into the ring. He also got some chairs from under the ring. They finally got in the ring and we had a bell at 4:48 to officially begin! Rose whipped Hopkins repeatedly into the cage walls. The door of the cage popped open but a commentator said this match doesn’t have an escape-the-cage stipulation. Rose picked him up for a Razor’s Edge and slammed Hopkins’ back against the cage wall. Hopkins got a spike, leapt off the second rope at 7:00, and jabbed it onto Rose’s head! Rose sat up and he was bleeding above his left eye. Hopkins wiped Rose’s blood on his chest. He repeatedly rammed Rose’s head into the mat.

Rose bit Connor’s hand, then he snapped the fingers at 10:00. He again whipped Hopkins into the cage. Hopkins hit a fisherman’s suplex across two open chairs at 14:00! Rose hit a low blow. Hopkins hit a Northern Lights Suplex, tossing Rose through a door in the corner for a nearfall at 16:00. Rose hit a face wash running boot in the corner, then another one. They fought on the top rope, and Rose hit a second-rope Styles Clash through a door bridge at 21:00, but he only got a nearfall!

Hopkins dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. However, Hopkins hit a top-rope superplex, dropping Rose onto the pile of thumbtacks at 23:30! Hopkins hit a Jarrett-style Stroke into the thumbtacks, but Rose kicked out at one! Hopkins whipped a chair at Rose and kicked him, then he hit a Jay Driller for the pin. That was violent; the crowd was totally into it.

Connor Hopkins defeated Christian Rose at 25:26/official time of 20:38.

Final Thoughts: A strong show. The crowd loved the main event; I thought it was good but perhaps a bit too long, and I will again voice my objection to throwing chairs. I much preferred the four-way opener for best match, Channing-Nemeth for second, and Masha-Maggie-Brittnie for third. I would have liked to have seen Brittnie last longer in that match, though; it makes her look bad to get pinned just 80 or so seconds after turning it into a three-way. (My big thumbs up on the match is quite bluntly before Brittnie joined the match.) But, it is already creating the “what’s next” for Brittnie now that she lost.