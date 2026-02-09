Dreamwave Wrestling “Livin’ On A Prayer” results: Vetter’s review of Team Dreamwave vs. The Curse in an eight-person elimination match, Kody Lane vs. Chris Masters for the Dreamwave Alternative Title

CategoriesUncategorized

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Wrestling “Livin’ On A Prayer”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 7, 2026, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

LaSalle is roughly an hour’s drive west of Chicago. I only see one name in the lineup that I don’t know. They always sell out this small KOC Hall with about 300-350 fans.

* This is an 1980s-themed show, and a lot of the wrestlers are wearing clothing choices that match that. One of the wrestlers wore a blue shirt that also fit the era.

1. “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gaige Noonan vs. “The Hidden Gems” AMB and Rafael Quintero for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. AMB is a really scrawny kid; he looks a lot like NJPW’s Callum Newman, but much shorter and thinner. AMB and 12-Gauge opened. Quintero entered at 2:00 and battled the taller Holdcraft. AMB hit a running Shooting Star Press. Quintero and 12-Gaige traded forearm strikes, and Quintero hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:30, then he slammed teammate AMB onto 12-Gaige for a nearfall. Holdcraft got in and hit a pumphandle suplex on Quintero for a nearfall at 6:30.

Quintero hit a dive to the floor on 12-Gaige. He hit a slam in the ring on Holdcraft for a nearfall. 12-Gaige hit a Doomsday flying double knees for a nearfall, and suddenly everyone was down at 8:30. Quintero and AMB hit stereo stunners, then they hit stereo dives through the ropes onto the champs. In the ring, Quintero and AMB hit stereo Lethal Injections for nearfalls at 10:00. They went for frog splashes, but the champs each got their knees up. Hunter hit a German Suplex on AMB for the pin. Good action; a hot way to start the show.

Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gaige Noonan defeated AMB and Rafael Quintero to retain the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles at 10:33.

* Next up is a B3cca title celebration! A large sheet cake was brought to ringside, with the plastic cover still on it. (No cake in pro wrestling history has ever been eaten!) Balloons that spelled out her name were brought out. B3cca finally came out, singing her No. 1 radio hit “Hot Bod.” She announced this is the “B3ccabration!” Maggie Lee (a/k/a M By Elegance) came to the ring; the commentators were surprised to see her, saying she hasn’t been here since August. Maggie wants her title rematch… tonight! B3cca responded by attacking Maggie. They brawled, and Maggie slammed B3cca face-first into the cake on the table. Who could have possibly seen that coming??? “You do not do that to a pop star!” heel commentator Kyle said. B3cca grabbed her female assistant and slammed her face into the cake, and she threw some cake at her male assistant.

2. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Kylie Alexa vs. Fallyn Grey vs. Teal Piper for the Uprising Alternative Title. I’ve only seen red-headed Teal, the 40-year-old daughter of Roddy, a few times, but she’s not a regular here. Grey wore her fallen angel wings. Teal was a bit taller. Grey, Alexa, and RJS are all fairly short; it appears they are all at or close to 5’2″. All four brawled at the bell. Kylie and RJS fought in the ring while Teal and Fallyn brawled on the floor. Fallyn Grey hit “the Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) and Alexa hit one, too.

Teal hit a series of clotheslines at 4:00, then some bodyslams. She hit a DDT on Alexa, then she clotheslined Fallyn to the floor. (Teal is listed at 5’7″, but she looks tall compared to everyone else!) RJS hit a top-rope dive onto everyone on the floor at 5:30. In the ring, RJS hit a German Suplex on Grey, then some clotheslines. Alexa hit a double knees to Teal’s chest. RJS hit a flapjack on Fallyn, then a stomp to the head for a nearfall, but Kylie made the save.

RJS hit a snap suplex on Alexa. Fallyn hit a running knee to RJS’s jaw, then a Buzzsaw Kick. RJS jumped on Fallyn’s back and applied a sleeper. Teal hit a running knee on RJS. Alexa hit a superkick. Alexa hit a dropkick in the corner on Fallyn. RJS applied a sleeper on Alexa, who quickly tapped out before anyone could make the save. That was some entertaining, non-stop action.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Kylie Alexa, Fallyn Grey, and Teal Piper to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 9:15.

3. Christian Rose vs. Deimos (w/Teal Piper). I’m fairly certain that I’ve not seen Deimos before. He’s tall and muscular and bald, and clearly older. The commentators said he has wrestled since 2005 and was trained by Roddy Piper. Standing switches to open, and Deimos knocked Rose to the floor. They got in the ring and traded forearm strikes. The combined age of these two has to be right around 80, possibly 85. Demos slammed him on the ring apron at 4:00. They got back into the ring with Deimos in charge. Deimos hit a spinebsuter for a nearfall at 5:30. Rose hit a pop-up knee strike for the pin. They wisely kept that short.

Christian Rose defeated Deimos at 5:52.

4. Laynie Luck vs. Airica Demia. Both are about 5’9″ — I’ve compared 21-year-old, green-haired, second-generation star Demia to Billie Starkz because they are the same age and build. Standing switches to open, and they traded rollups. Laynie hit a splash for a nearfall at 2:30. She hit some blows to the ribs and was in charge, and she hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Demia fired back with a diving elbow to the back for a nearfall at 4:30. Laynie hit a stomp on the ribs as Airica was lying on the apron.

In the ring, Laynie got another nearfall at 6:30. Laynie went for an STF, but Demia dove for the ropes. Demia knocked Luck off the apron, and Laynie crashed chin-first on the guardrail. The ref backed up Demia, but Airica got in there and threw Laynie into the ring and got a nearfall. Laynie applied a leg lock around the neck, rolled up Demia, and got the flash pin out of nowhere! Demia was shocked that just happened.

Laynie Luck defeated Airica Demia at 8:44.

* Laynie got on the mic and said Demia showed “she has heart and she wants this.” Demia got on the mic and said she can’t keep letting her fans down, and it’s time she must become “the main character of Dreamwave.” What does that mean?

5. Kody Lane vs. Chris Masters for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. Masters wore a black T-shirt to the ring. They locked up and traded standing switches. Masters knocked him down at 1:30, and he peeled off the shirt to show his physique is still fairly impressive. Chris hit a shoulder tackle, and he tied up Lane on the mat. Chris went for the Master Lock at 3:30, but Kody escaped and went to the floor. He slammed Masters back-first on the apron. In the ring, Kody hit a senton for a nearfall.

Kody planted his knee in Masters’ spine, then applied a leg-lock around the waist, and kept Masters grounded. Chris tossed Kody to the floor at 7:00. Kody hit a slingshot senton into the ring. Masters fired back with a flying shoulder block, a clothesline, and a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Kody got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall, but the ref saw it and stopped counting, and those two argued.

Chris hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Chris got the Master Lock applied! However, Lane got a foot on the ropes at 11:30, and Chris had to break the hold. Masters missed a splash in the corner. Kody missed a top-rope senton, as Chris side-stepped it. Lane blocked another Master Lock. Chris got it applied, but Kody hit a low-blow mule kick and rolled up Masters for the tainted pin. At a slower pace, but certainly watchable.

Kody Lane defeated Chris Masters to retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 12:28.

* Christian Rose came to the ring and argued with Kody Lane. Rose wants another match… and if he loses, he will leave Dreamwave!

6. B3cca (w/her entourage) vs. Maggie Lee for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Maggie came out first. B3cca stepped through the ropes, attacked Maggie, and we’re underway! Maggie hit a mid-ring butt-bump for a nearfall at 1:30. Maggie hit a running somersault from the apron to the floor onto the entourage. Maggie and B3cca brawled at ringside. In the ring, B3cca hit a missile dropkick to the side of the head. In the ring, she hit a snap suplex on Lee for a nearfall at 4:00, and she repeatedly slammed Maggie’s face into the mat.

B3cca put her in a Camel Clutch position, but pulled back on Maggie’s hair! She hit a stiff kick to Lee’s spine. Maggie fired back with a wheelbarrow German Suplex at 6:30. This has been really good. Maggie hit a pair of Pump Kicks to the chest, then a fallaway slam. She hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Frankensteiner. They got up and traded forearm strikes. B3cca hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. Maggie hit a German Suplex, and they were both down.

Maggie hit a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner for a nearfall at 11:30. A commentator called this “an instant classic.” The entourage distracted Maggie, and it allowed B3cca to regain control. She went for a stunner, but Maggie blocked it. Maggie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Maggie picked up the title belt! She thought better of it and set it down. B3cca hit a shotgun dropkick and a TKO stunner for a believable nearfall! They had a tug-of-war over the belt. B3cca got a backslide and flipped her body over and got the pin! That was really good and easily the best match of the show so far.

B3cca defeated Maggie Lee to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 15:14.

* Rebecca J. Scott came to the ring in her street clothes, and she carried her belt over her head.

7. “The Curse” Connor Hopkins, Stephen Wolf, Damien Deschain, and Aminah Belmont vs. “Team Dreamwave” Bobby Orlando, Hartenbower, Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella), and Brittnie Brooks in an elimination match. The Curse came out first; the babyfaces charged in and all eight brawled! I started the stopwatch at first contact, but the commentators noted we haven’t had a bell yet. The babyfaces cleared the ring. All eight fought on the floor. Bakabella climbed to the top turnbuckle and splashed onto everyone at 1:30. We got a bell to officially begin at 1:55, with Channing and Hopkins starting in the ring.

The scrawny, pale Deschain entered, and Channing clotheslined him and hit a dropkick. Thomas hit a fisherman’s suplex. Belmont dove onto Channing, but he caught her and slammed her onto Deschain for a nearfall at 3:30. (Deschain is so scrawny, I wouldn’t have been surprised if he had been pinned there.) Wolf got in and traded blows with Hartenbower. Stephen hit a dropkick to the back; Hartenbower hit a decapitating clothesline. Brittnie entered and hit a snap suplex on Wolf at 5:30.

Bobby entered and battled Wolf. Hopkins tagged in to battle Orlando, but Deschain attacked Bobby from behind, and the heels dragged Bobby to their corner and worked him over. Aminah hit some running back elbows and got a nearfall at 9:00. Channing got a hot tag and hit a flying double clothesline. He hit a release suplex on Deschain, then a DDT-and-Flatliner combo on Damian and Wolf. Belmont hit a headbutt on Channing. Hopkins hit a Jay Driller and pinned Channing at 11:08! The commentators were shocked that Channing had been eliminated.

Deschain got in, but he was against the bigger Hartenbower. Hartenbower hit a faceplant and a vicious spear for a pin on Deschain at 12:39, and it’s 3-on-3. Wolf hit a low blow and rolled up and pinned Hartenbower at 12:58. Orlando hit some clotheslines. Wolf hit a Frankensteiner on Bobby. Belmont hit a frog splash on Bobby for a believable nearfall! Hopkins hit some Vaquer-style faceplants on Bobby for a nearfall at 15:00; no reaction from the crowd on those.

Wolf hit a Helluva Kick on Bobby. Bobby hit a Sunset Flip Bomb and his Athena-style flying stunner to pin Wolf at 16:04. It’s 2-on-2. Brittnie entered and battled both heels. Aminah hit a Sister Abigail-style swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall! Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) for the pin on Belmont at 17:32. Hopkins immediately hit a running knee on Brooks for a believable nearfall. Hopkins threw Brooks into Orlando, then he superkicked Brittnie and pinned her at 18:43. It’s down to just Hopkins vs. Orlando!

They traded forearm strikes and punches. Orlando hit a superkick, and he slammed Hopkins to the mat. Orlando accidentally splashed the ref in the corner! Hopkins immediately hit a low blow on Bobby. Aminah ran back into the ring! She handed Hopkins a spike. Brooks got into the ring with a chair, but she turned and intentionally clocked Orlando over the head with it! The crowd was aghast! “What the hell was that?” Kyle asked. Hopkins covered the prone Orlando for the pin. “What did Brittnie just do?” another commentator asked.

Connor Hopkins, Stephen Wolf, Damien Deschain, and Aminah Belmont defeated Bobby Orlando, Hartenbower, Channing Thomas, and Brittnie Brooks in an elimination match at 21:20/official time of 19:25.

Final Thoughts: Maggie Lee vs. B3cca was really good. Both are so talented. Not sure why B3cca hasn’t really landed an opportunity on TV yet, because she has all the tools, especially the non-tangible charisma factor. Easily the best match of the show. A good elimination match. I sensed –, and I think the whole crowd did too — when B3cca got into the ring and paused for a few seconds, that she was about to turn heel. It’s fine, because I certainly didn’t see it coming until that moment. The commentators LOVED the opening tag; it was good for third, but it wasn’t at the level they were making it out to be, either.

It’s well worth pointing out that we had ten women in action on this show, and the fact that it’s pretty normal for Dreamwave is one of the reasons I really like this promotion. Both Luck-Demia and the four-way were good for the time given. Dreamwave feels a lot like East Coast’s Beyond Wrestling/Wrestling Open — it’s more family-friendly, with very little use of weapons or blood. Kids are present, and they loudly boo the heels. Don’t underestimate how much that helps how much that helps the quality of watching the action. Masters-Lane was adequate; you know what pace you’ll get from that going in. I don’t watch wrestling to bash it, so I’ll just reiterate that Rose-Deimos was wisely kept short.