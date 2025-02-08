Dreamwave Wrestling “Famous Last Words” results (2/8): Vetter’s review of Connor Hopkins vs. Christian Rose in a dog collar match for the Dreamwave Title, Masha Slamovich vs. Sierra

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Famous Last Words”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 8, 2025 in La Salle, Illinois at Kaycee Club

This was sold out well in advance; they pack maybe 300-350 in the venue. La Salle is roughly one hour west of Chicago. Gage Bright was on commentary. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. I watched this live and it started at 6 p.m. CST.

* In the past week, both Zayda Steel and Kylie Rae were pulled off the show (presumably by WWE, as they are both ID prospects.) However, ID prospect Marcus Mathers is still on the lineup. Meanwhile, AEW pulled Megan Bayne off the show.

1. “The Hype” 12-Gauge Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft vs. “The New Guys” Scott Sullivan and Jake Bosche for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen plenty of TNG in the St. Louis-area indies. The commentators noted we have a 15-minute time limit, and the titles can change on a DQ or count-out! PLUS, we have judges at ringside if we have a draw! 12-Gauge and Bosche opened. TNG took a quick timeout on the floor and were booed. They got into the ring and Bosche immediately sold a bogus knee injury. Of course, Sullivan attacked the tag champs while the ref checked on Bosche. The heels worked over 12-Gauge and kept him in their corner. We got the 5-minute timecheck that was right-on. 12-Gauge finally hit a second-rope crossbody block at 8:30.

Hunter got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, then a bodyslam. This kid has deceptive power. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, and the 10:00-call is again spot-on with my stopwatch. Stanley hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Bosche hit a missile dropkick and a frogsplash on 12-Gauge for a believable nearfall. Hunter and Sullivan traded stiff forearm strikes at 12:30; they are running out of time! (These two are the powerhouses of their respective teams.) Bosche hit a double missile dropkick. The champs were down on the floor, and we are reminded the belts can change hands on a count-out, but they got back in at 14:00 sharp, with another time call that we have one minute remaining!

Sullivan hit a spear. Hunter hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex and was about to get a pin, but we had a time-limit draw at 15:06; yes I’ll stand by my clock — they didn’t time it spot-on, but I was right-on at the 5- and 10- and 14-minute time calls. (No clock in the building so I’m sure the fans don’t know.) SO, we went to the three-judge panel, and by a 2-1 margin, they decided The New Guys won!

Scott Sullivan and Jake Bosche defeated Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gauge by judges decision to win the Dreamwave Tag Titles, after a time-limit draw at 15:06.

2. Sierra vs. Masha Slamovich. This is somehow Sierra’s debut here, which is surprising with how much Dreamwave has promoted women’s action, and Sierra is from nearby Milwaukee. An intense lockup to open and standing switches; Sierra is a bit thicker but they are roughly the same height. Masha hit a clothesline. Sierra put Masha on her shoulders and looped the ring on the floor, showing off that power. Masha hit some chops at 3:00.

In the ring, Masha hit a running penalty kick and she applied a Camel Clutch, and she tugged backward on the nose, too. She hit some clotheslines and remained in charge. Sierra hit a running back elbow in the corner, then a Meteora in the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. Sierra hit a fisherman’s suplex for a believable nearfall. Masha nailed her Air Raid Crash into the corner for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Sierra applied a sleeper on the mat, but Masha flipped her body over and into a pinning move! Good match.

Masha Slamovich defeated Sierra at 9:23.

3. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Sean Logan. Thomas carried his Good As Gold (money in the bank) briefcase. I just saw Logan (with his Jericho 97 haircut!) at the AAW show last week, and the girls here clearly like him. (He looks a lot like Griff Garrison.) Channing got on the mic and told Logan he would be embarrassed if this match takes place. Logan hit a punch and we have the bell! Logan hit a sideslam, and Channing finally was able to take off his robe. Channing went to the floor to confer with Bakabella. Back in the ring, Logan hit a guillotine leg drop. Channing came off the ropes, but Logan hit a spear for a nearfall at 2:30. Channing hit a back suplex and took control.

Logan hit a bodyslam and a second-rope elbow drop. Channing set up for a piledriver, but Logan escaped and hit a dropkick, then a bulldog at 5:00, then a tornado DDT and a Lionsault for a nearfall, but Sidney put Channing’s foot on the ropes. Logan again went for a Lionsault, but Sidney did something (spray water in the eyes? We couldn’t see!) and Logan fell to the mat. Channing immediately hit a piledriver for the tainted pin. That was fun. Lots of potential in the youngster Logan.

Channing Thomas defeated Sean Logan at 6:19.

* Sidney got on the mic and boasted that Channing is still undefeated here. “Where is the competition?” Bakabella said. A general manager figure came to the ring. He announced that at the next show on April 12, Channing will face Nic Nemeth! The crowd popped for this news.

4. Joe Alonzo vs. Vic Capri. Alonzo is a heel everywhere; he’s got a punchable face! He got on the mic and bashed Capri, then attacked him. He hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 3:00. Capri hit a German Suplex and they were both down. Capri hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Alonzo hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Capri hit a running kick as Alonzo was in the ropes. The ref got bumped, and Capri hit a Dragon Suplex and a Sliced Bread for a visual pin at 8:00, but we had no ref!

Alonzo intentionally kicked and stomped on the ref! “What is going on here? Joe Alonzo has come unglued!” a commentator said. Capri grabbed a chair from Joe; Joe fell to the mat and sold that he had been hit! The ref sat up, saw Capri with the chair and Joe on the mat, and called for the bell! Decent match.

Joe Alonzo defeated Vic Capri via DQ at 9:12.

5. Rebecca J. Scott vs. B3cca for the Uprising Alternative Title. International pop star B3cca sang her No. 1 hit, “On B3cca, On God,” on the way to the ring. “I didn’t realize we were going to be treated to a show here,” a commentator said. I always compare Rebecca to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde. B3cca dominated early on and she hit a running kick in the corner for a nearfall at 2:30. She hit a snap suplex and stayed in charge, hitting a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 4:00. She sat on the top turnbuckle, applied a chokehold, and lifted Rebecca off the ground.

Rebecca hit a rolling cannonball off the apron onto B3cca on the floor, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 6:30. B3cca hit a superkick. They got up and traded forearm strikes. B3cca tossed her from the ropes to the mat. Rebecca hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 10:30. This has been really good. B3cca hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, but Rebecca applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, and B3cca tapped out. Good match.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated B3cca to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 11:04.

6. Marcus Mathers vs. Gringo Loco vs. Rafael Quintero vs. Myron Reed in a four-way for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. This is Myron’s debut here, too. Loco and Mathers competed in Seattle 21ish hours ago for Defy Wrestling. Everyone took turns hitting armdrags at the bell. Reed hit an enzuigiri on Quintero, then a springboard dropkick on Mathers. Loco dropped Mathers onto Quintero, then he caught Myron and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:30. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone. In the ring, Loco hit a split-legged moonsault on Quintero for a nearfall. Mathers hit a head-scissors takedown on Loco, then a springboard crossbody block on Loco. Mathers powerbombed Quintero onto Loco.

Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Loco at 5:00. He traded forearm strikes with Quintero. Reed kipped up and hit an enzuigiri, and suddenly they were all down. Quintero hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Quintero hit a Lethal Injection. Mathers hit a pop-up stunner. Loco hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner on Mathers. Quintero nailed a Poison Rana on Loco. Mathers hit a Canadian Destroyer on Quintero. Reed hit a Poison Rana on Mathers, then his flying stunner, going over the ropes and taking Loco to the floor! Quintero hit a top-rope corkscrew press onto both of them on the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Mathers caught Quintero, hit a fisherman’s brainbuster, and scored the pin. WOW. “What a match!” the main commentator said. I just looked at my watch and I refuse to believe that it was under 10 minutes.

Marcus Mathers defeated Gringo Loco, Rafael Quintero, and Myron Reed in a four-way to retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 9:19.

7. J-Rod vs. Missa Kate vs. Blair Onyx. J-Rod is a tall, athletic woman and I’m a big fan of her upside. She came out with two male bodyguards, and the commentators said she has a “new attitude.” Onyx is the spooky/creepy girl just like NXT’s Tatum Paxley and she’s in her black gear tonight. This was going to be a singles match, but Missa Kate came out before the bell and demanded she be added. She was supposed to face Kylie Rae “but she has other priorities.” J-Rod and Kate attacked Blair to open. J-Rod slammed Onyx on the ring apron and she bent Blair’s back around the ring post at 2:00. In the ring, they hit a team suplex on Blair.

The heels took turns trying to steal the pin, and of course, they began to fight each other. Blair hit a top-rope crossbody block on both of them at 4:30, then some clotheslines. Onyx applied a double Muta Lock! Nice. Kate hit a swinging neckbreaker on J-Rod for a nearfall. Onyx chokeslammed Kate onto the bodyguards on the floor. Onyx turned around, only to be clocked by J-Rod. J-Rod then scored the pin on Onyx. The commentators pointed out J-Rod had a chain in her hand, which is legal in a triple threat.

J-Rod defeated Blair Onyx and Missa Kate in a three-way at 6:49.

8. Bruss Hamilton (w/Zeke Zshe) vs. J Fowler. Bruss has a massive, wide body; I’ve compared him to Otis but taller. Fowler is bald but his face, height, and physique always makes me think of Pac. They traded shoulder blocks. Bruss picked him up and tossed him across the ring at 2:00, and the commentators raved about Bruss’ power. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Fowler hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:30. Bruss hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Fowler nailed an Angle Slam. Zeke threw powder in Fowler’s eyes! Bruss immediately applied a Torture Rack, spun him to the mat in a powerbomb, and scored the tainted pin. Good match.

Bruss Hamilton defeated J Fowler at 5:57.

9. Maggie Lee vs. Brittnie Brooks for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Brittnie just returned from an ACL injury suffered late spring; she’s a human Barbie doll, dressed in pink. Lee is a talented former volleyball player who is right around 6’0″. Brittnie knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and she hit a snap suplex. Maggie hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on the damaged leg at 1:30 and began stomping on it. She hit a basement dropkick on the knee for a one-count at 4:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brittnie hit a running bulldog for a nearfall at 7:30. Maggie continued to work over Brittnie’s knees.

Brooks hit a top-rope German Suplex and they were both down at 9:30. Brittnie hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Brooks hit a headscissors takedown and locked in a crossface, but Maggie quickly turned her body and got her feet on the ropes at 11:00. Brooks hit a DDT for a nearfall. Lee nailed a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. The kids chanted “Maggie sucks!” Lee nailed a Tower of London stunner out of the corner for a nearfall at 13:30. Lee went to the floor and got a chair, but the ref confiscated it. Maggie got a confetti popper and popped it in Brittnie’s face. In the ring, Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the tainted pin. A really good match; these two work well together.

Maggie Lee defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 14:44.

* Maggie got on the mic and said she can beat anyone. “I’ll even beat Megan Bayne again,” she said. Masha Slamovich came out, with her TNA Knockouts Title over her shoulder. “You just met your goddamn match,” Masha said. She made the challenge for the show on April 12! They began fighting and had to be separated.

10. “Hot Commodity” Hayden Backlund and Trevor Outlaw vs. Jordan Kross and mystery partner. Backlund and Outlaw are short guys but good heels. Kross is super-scrawny with his Mike Bailey-style mullet; I admittedly am not a fan. Who will be his partner? With it this late, will it be a big name? Colt Cabana maybe? Mike Bennett? (Both have been here in the past.) The HC attacked and the bell rang so we’re starting two-on-one. At 5:00, Bobby Orlando came to the ring and hit a crossbody block on both heels. (What took him so long?) He nailed a dive through the ropes on Hayden on the floor, then a top-rope missile dropkick on Outlaw for a nearfall. Outlaw hit a low blow on Bobby. The heels piled on Orlando and pinned him. Meh.

Hayden Backlund and Trevor Outlaw defeated Jordan Kross and Bobby Orlando at 7:27.

* Dreamwave posted a notice at the doors (I saw it on Twitter/x), warning fans that this main event will be violent, advising them that kids may not be expecting that. (It didn’t explicitly say kids should leave early, but it sure was implied!)

11. Connor Hopkins (w/Those Damn Coyotes) vs. Christian Rose in a dog collar match for the Dreamwave Title. Hopkins is dressed EXACTLY like a young CM Punk with his black jacket and white stripe across the chest, and pinkish-purple trunks; the commentators pointed it out after I wrote it. Rose had the collar around his neck, and he whipped Hopkins with the chain, before it was placed on Connor! Rose chokeslammed Those Damn Coyotes. The collar was placed, and the ref called for the bell at 1:20. They brawled to the floor, and Rose whipped him some more with the chain. Rose pulled on the chain, sending Hopkins face-first into the ring post at 5:00. Hopkins ducked his head under the ring and when he stood up, he was bleeding from his forehead.

They got back into the ring, and Rose kept whipping Hopkins with the metal chain. Hopkins put Rose’s head between his knees and repeatedly rammed the head into the mat at 10:00. Hopkins got a chair and hit Rose across the back. He snapped Rose’s fingers and kept him grounded. Christian hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Hopkins onto an open chair at 14:30 and he hit a snake-eyes onto a chair in the corner. Hopkins hit a low blow uppercut and a top-rope Pedigree for a nearfall. (The commentators noted it was CM Punk’s “Pepsi Plunge.) Hopkins hit a clothesline and they were both down. Rose hit a powerslam and a chokeslam for a nearfall at 19:00.

Hopkins hit a top-rope superplex onto folded chairs and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Rose got up and stomped on Hopkins some more and he was fired up. Rose hit a modified Go To Sleep at 22:30. He applied a Boston Crab and sat down on a chair. A guy in a hoodie hopped in the ring and attacked Rose! It’s Vic Capri! Capri hit a DDT on Rose. “Where is this coming from?” a commentator said. Hopkins crawled onto Rose for the pin. “What just happened???” a commentator shouted.

Connor Hopkins defeated Christian Rose in a dog collar match to retain the Dreamwave Heavyweight Title at 24:11.

* The heels all beat up Rose. The lights went out and out of the back came Hartenbower, who has been out of action with an injury. (He also came back at the AAW show I saw from last week.) He chased off the heels. Rose got up and said he wants another match with Hopkins, and if he loses, he’ll never fight him for the belt again. This time, it will be a steel cage! The crowd popped, and the show immediately went off the air at 9:25 CST.

Final Thoughts: The Loco-Mathers-Quintero-Reed four-way was a blast and takes best match. I’ll go with Maggie-Brittnie for second. The main event was a bit more violent than I prefer but I’ll still give that third. A lot to like here. Several times, the matches were quick, non-stop action, and I looked at my watch and was surprised that the match was so short. Only the Hot Commodity-Kross/Orlando match didn’t work for me; maybe that should have been earlier in the show. The next shows here are April 11 and 12; I am headed to NJPW on April 11 in Chicago and I’m strongly considering coming here on April 12 to get two shows in one trip. This show should be up on IWTV at some point on Sunday.