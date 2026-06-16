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TNA grants Tessa Blanchard’s request to be released

June 16, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tessa Blanchard has departed TNA. The company granted Blanchard’s request to be released from her contract, according to Dave Meltzer of F4wonline.com.

Powell’s POV: There was a time when this would have been a significant loss for the company, but Blanchard has been in a mid-card role since returning to TNA. Meltzer’s report notes that Blanchard was stuck in the middle of a promotional war in that she also works for CMLL, which is in the midst of a battle with TNA’s partner WWE via the AAA promotion.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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