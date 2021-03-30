Charlotte Flair was medically suspended due to a false positive pregnancy test

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Charlotte Flair confirmed through her publicity team that a WWE physician declared her medically suspended from the company due to what turned out to be a false pregnancy test. The story was first relayed by her boyfriend Andrade in an interview. Flair’s camp issued the following statement on the matter to reporter Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport:

“What Manny [Andrade] said about the pregnancy test in today’s interview is true, but a significant amount of context is lost in translation and we’d like to clear that up as best we can.

A few weeks ago, Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was medically suspended for pregnancy.

That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy.

This was before any issues with Covid (she is currently medically clear).

This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman’s career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as “older” in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything.

Her issue was with the process and how the information was relayed as opposed to the information itself.”

Powell’s POV: I guess this explains why Flair was removed from the WrestleMania poster. I’m surprised the company didn’t add her to the WrestleMania lineup now that she’s medically cleared, though we still have next week’s go-home show. Meanwhile, it’s too soon to say whether the evolution of women’s wrestling in recent years will lead to women having longer careers. WWE was known for emphasizing sex appeal over in-ring ability in the past, which seemed to come along with the mindset that some of the women needed to be cycled out in favor of younger performers. The division has changed for the better in recent years and hopefully we will see some of the modern stars have longer careers than some of their predecessors did.