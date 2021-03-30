What's happening...

NXT moving to Tuesday, extends deal with USA Network

March 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the extension of the NXT programming deal with USA Network.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 30, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and USA Network today announced a multi-year extension for NXT, which will move to Tuesday nights live on USA Network at 8/7c beginning April 13. The new agreement for the live, weekly two-hour show furthers WWE and USA’s nearly three decade-long relationship.

Powell’s POV: The news comes as no surprise at this point, but it’s definitely a game changer for NXT and AEW to each have a night to themselves. The last Wednesday night battle will be next week when NXT presents the Takeover Night One theme.

