“Young Rock” on NBC, Impact Wrestling, NWA Powerrr, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Ron Garvin, Mike “IRS” Rotunda, Zach Gowen, Trent, Sadie Gibbs

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The sixth episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “My Day With Andre” and the description lists Dwayne spending the day with Andre the Giant, Lia and Rocky prepare for the island battle royale where more than a title is at stake, and candidate Johnson reveals his running mate.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes another appearance by Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Impact is preceded by the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show includes Pope vs. Fred Rosser for the NWA TV Title. The show is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of ODB.

-Impact will also air the TNA Bound For Glory 2012 pay-per-view today at 2CT/3ET on AXS TV. The show includes Austin Aries vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA Title, DOC and Knux vs. Bully Ray and Sting, Bobby Roode vs. James Storm with King Mo as special enforcer, Magnus vs. Samoa Joe for the TNA TV Title, Miss Tessmacher vs. Tara for the Knockouts Title, and Zema Ion vs. Rob Van Dam for the X Division Title.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) is 76.

-Mike “IRS” Rotunda is 63. He is the father of WWE wrestlers Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

-Zach Gowen is 38.

-Trent (Greg Marasciulo) is 34.

-Sadie Gibbs is 29.