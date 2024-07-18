AEW Dynamite rating for the 250th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 795,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 691,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.27 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Dynamite ran opposite the third night of a political convention and was up big over last week, presumably due to advertising two pay-per-view quality matches. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 610,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating on USA Network while running opposite the political convention and the MLB All-Star Game. One year ago, the July 19, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 953,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Blood & Guts match.