TNA Slammiversary, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Karrion Kross, Jinder Mahal, Randy Rose, Robert Gibson, Mike Modest, Jeremy Borash, Rey Bucanero, Tony Mamaluke, Ho Ho Lun

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Slammiversary will be held on Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. The show is headlined by Moose vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry in a six-way elimination match for the TNA Title. Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. The show features Logan Paul responding to LA Knight’s challenge for a U.S. Title match at SummerSlam. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Don Murphy has the night off, so my review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose is 68.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express is 66.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) is 51.

-Jeremy Borash is 50.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) is 50.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) is 46.

-Karrion Kross (Kevin Kesar) is 39.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) is 38.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) is 37.