WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.193 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.031 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.093 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .57 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was second in the demo compared to other Friday network shows and equal to last week’s .57 rating. Smackdown finished first in Friday’s men 18-49 demo.