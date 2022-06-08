The Miz and Maryse on his inability to say her name properly when he introduced her on WWE Raw, how she feels about his pro wrestling skills

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Reel Talker interview with The Miz (Mike Mizanin) and Maryse

Host: Jim Alexander

Interview available at ReelTalker.com

Maryse on Mike’s “game” skills: “You put me on the spot. Well, when I was talking to you on the Diva Search, I just remember your big blue eyes, so that got my attention when I was ripping you apart after you told me to stop speaking during the audition because I wasn’t giving the answer people wanted to hear.”

Maryse on Miz not knowing how to say her name properly: “The first Monday Night Raw that he was supposed to introduce me on the show, I remember standing in Gorilla (position). He was sitting in front of me and trying to say my name and my name is Maryse. [Miz claims he said Maryse properly.] He said ‘Morris’!”

On Mike’s skills as a sports entertainer:

Maryse: “You’re probably one of the smartest, most intelligent minds in the business.”

Miz: “Oh wow, thanks.”

Maryse: “Not only being a good talker, that’s a talent he’s worked over time and he’s really good at it. Just understanding how to make good television with what you’re given and how to make the best out of it.”