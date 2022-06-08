06/08 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Breakout Tournament final, Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar vs. Nathan Frazer, Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner, Pretty Deadly vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward, Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Breakout Tournament final, Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar vs. Nathan Frazer, Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner, Pretty Deadly vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward, Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley, and more (42:05)…

Click here for the June 8 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.