7/30 NJPW Strong results: McGuire’s review of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence finals, Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

NJPW Strong

Taped in Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios

Streamed July 30, 2021 on New Japan World

The broadcast team of Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov checked in and ran down the card while reflecting on the Tag Team Turbulence tournament…

1. Kevin Knight vs. Bateman. The two traded some wrap-arounds before Knight took control with a wrist-lock. Knight then worked a head-lock. Knight landed a shoulder-block, taking Bateman to the ground. The two then traded forearms. Knight went to slam Bateman, but Bateman blocked it and took control with a knee and a forearm to the back of the head.

Bateman toyed with Knight. Bateman hit a dropkick for a one-count and then worked a head-lock. Knight made it to the ropes for a break. Knight fired up and hit some uppercuts, but Bateman landed a chop-block to the throat to take Knight to the ground. Bateman hit a running knee and got a two-count. The two then traded chops and Bateman got the best of the exchange.

Knight fired up again and the two traded elbows. Bateman ran the ropes and Knight hit one of the best looking dropkicks in the business. Knight stomped Bateman in the corner. Bateman went for his finisher, but Knight countered and hit a body-slam for a two-count. Knight went for a Boston Crab, but Bateman kicked his way out.

Knight landed a splash in the corner and a shoulder-block for a two-count. Knight went for a standing frog-splash, but Knight kicked out. Bateman then hit a Tombstone to get the win.

Bateman defeated Kevin Knight via pinfall in 7:46.

McGuire’s Musings : I still have a problem with any match featuring a Young Lion never being in doubt, but such is life. Bateman needed the win and I’m glad to see him compile wins now after taking a lot of losses. Knight might have the best dropkick in all the land, and each time he throws it, it’s a thing of beauty. The match was predictable yet solid.

2. Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson. Quest and Misterioso began the match, with Misterioso gaining the edge at first. Quest fought back and hit a corkscrew splash off the second rope before Rosser tagged in. Rosser kept control by grabbing Misterioso’s leg, but Misterioso hit a back elbow and tagged in Isaacs.

Rosser hit a bodyslam and his split-legged splash. Rosser then worked a body-scissors before tagging in Quest. Quest landed some elbows, but Isaacs hit a clothesline and his teammates came in as all three worked over Quest. Misterioso was the one who tagged in and worked over Quest. Nelson tagged in and stomped over Quest in the corner before tagging in Isaacs.

Quest ran the ropes, but Isaacs caught him for a powerslam. Nelson tagged in and hit a series of strikes before rubbing Quest’s head into the ground. Nelson landed a powerslam for a two-count. Nelson put Quest on his shoulders and went to the second rope, but Quest countered into a hurricanrana off the second rope.

Quest tagged in Frdericks and Isaacs ran in, but Fredericks caught him with a spine-buster. Fredericks hit a back suplex and an elbow on Isaacs for a two-count. After everyone ran in, Rosser was dispatched to the outside while Quest hit a kick on Misterioso before landing a moonsault on the outside. In the ring, Misterioso and Fredericks worked back and forth. Fredericks sank in a sleeper, and then hit his Manifest Destiny for the win.



Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks defeated Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson via pinfall in 9:40.

McGuire’s Musings : This was pretty much everything you’d expect it to be. I kind of thought the West Coast Wrecking Crew of Isaacs and Nelson might come out on top because I thought they had a nice showing in the tournament and they are an actual known tag-team. But, so it goes. Quest took a lot of the match, which was another surprise, but I’m not complaining. It feels like they are grooming Fredericks for something and I’m intrigued to see what that is.



3. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals. Dickinson and Anderson began the match. Anderson jawed a little. The two then locked up in the middle of the ring. Dickinson got the best of it and backed Anderson into the corner. They then locked up again.

Dickinson worked over Anderson’s arm. Dickinson hit a screw-whip and went after Anderson’s leg with a single-leg crab. Anderson rolled his way out and tagged in Gallows while King tagged in, too. The big men sized each other up. Gallows worked a side head-lock, but the two tried a shoulder-block and neither worked. As a result, the two traded blows.

King hit a cross-body for a two-count. Dickinson tagged in and Dickinson hit a series of kicks on Gallows. Gallows eventually picked Dickinson up, and after some trading blows, Dickinson got distracted and Gallows took control. Anderson tagged in and hit Dickinson with uppercuts and boots. Gallows then tagged in and he kept control with a suplex. Gallows sunk in a chin-lock.

After Gallows missed a splash, Dickinson hit a dropkick and made it to King for the hot tag. King cleared both Brothers with a springboard whip. King then hit a cannonball on the outside. Back in the ring, Dickinson and King hit a series of splashes and a slam for a two-count on Anderson. Dickinson tagged in and they went for a double-team move but Gallows broke it up and hit a boot to King, forcing him to the outside.

Gallows and Anderson then worked over Dickinson to get an eventual two-count. King came back into the ring, but Anderson hit a cutter and the two posed. Gallows and Anderson went for the Magic Killer, but Dickinson worked his way and hit a swinging DDT for a two-count. Dickinson picked up Anderson, but Gallows kicked him and the two hit the Magic Killer for the win.

“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Brody King and Chris Dickinson via pinfall in 11:05 to win the Tag Team Turbulence tournament.