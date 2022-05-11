5/11 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter in Owen Hart tournament matches, Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW Title, CM Punk vs. John Silver, Danhausen vs. Tony Nese, MJF and Wardlow contract signing for Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 136)

Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Aired live May 11, 2022 on TBS

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur welcomed the audience to Long Island. Adam Cole’s music hit and he headed to the ring for the opening match in the Owen Hart Tournament. He was followed by Dax Harwood. Martha Hart was shown in a luxury box watching the proceedings.

1. Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood: Dax wore Hart Family inspired gear. Cole slapped Dax early on to get under his skin. Dax landed a series of hard chops in response to more taunting. Cole doubled over Dax with a knee to the gut in response. He followed up with a neckbreaker and tossed Dax into the corner. A dueling “Let’s go Harwood – Adam Cole” chant broke out. Dax attempted a Sharpshooter but was rejected. Cole tossed Harwood under the bottom rope and into the ring post ribs first. He then followed and tossed him into the ring steps on the floor.

He wound up and tossed him into the steps a second time. Harwood sold his ribs, and Cole continued the punishment on the outside. He broke the count by rolling in and out of the ring, and then tossed Dax into the ring post…[c]

Cole sent Harwood chest first into the turnbuckles a la Bret Hart. Harwood fired up and landed two german suplexes. Cole performed a standing switch and landed a suplex of his own. Harwood did the same and landed a third. Harwood climbed the ropes, and Cole followed him. Dax knocked him down and set up for a diving headbutt, but Cole moved. Harwood landed on his feet and grabbed Cole for a slingshot powerbomb using the top rope for a near fall. Cole then landed a brainbuster knee drop for a near fall of his own.

Cole fired up for a superkick by doing HBK’s Sweet Chin Music taunt. Harwood avoided it and rolled up Cole for a near fall. Harwood was sprung into the ropes by the kick out, and rebounded with a cross body for another near fall. Harwood attempted another second rope cross body, and was clipped out of the air by a kick. Cole setup for Panama Sunrise, but Dax caught him and slammed him down to the mat.

Cole avoided another sharpshooter attempt with an upkick. He then went for Panama Sunrise again, but Harwood stuffed him and pulled him in for a piledriver and another near fall. He then applied the Sharpshooter, but Harwood’s ribs gave out when he attempted to apply pressure on the hold. Cole then knocked Harwood off the apron and he landed awkwardly on the floor. He fell on his first attempt to get in the ring, and had to fight to get back in the ring before 10.

As Harwood got in the ring, Cole pulled him into a Sharpshooter of his own. After a struggle, Dax tapped out.

Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood at 15:39

After the match, they quickly went to a video package featuring Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy. They both implied they are more stuntmen than wrestlers. Allin said he asked Tony Khan to wave the rules, because he wanted this dream match to be psychotic. He declared that he would be happy if he went to the hospital when it was over.

Back in the arena, Adam Cole made his entrance. He joined in on commentary. CM Punk then made his entrance for the next match. He looked back at Page, and they had a staredown. Punk wore a NY Islanders John Tavares jersey. He asked for his music to get cut, and he got booed. John Silver then made his entrance with the other members of Dark Order.

2. John Silver vs. CM Punk: Punk soaked in the boos and took a lap around the ring to start the match. Silver knocked down Punk with a shoulder block and flexed for the crowd. He then pulled Punk into a backslide and got a two count. Punk regrouped for a moment, but Silver quickly reasserted control with some strikes in the corner. He then attempted a swinging DDT, but Punk threw him off and landed a knee strike…[c]

My Take: A solid opener, but I was hoping for something really top shelf and I don’t think they quite got there. Dax did a nice job of selling the ribs, and I liked the fact that the story they told with them played directly into the finish. Punk is a heel in Long Island, and he seems to be having some fun with it.

Punk missed a dive into the corner and went groin first into the second rope. Silver followed up with some strikes. Punk attempted a backslide, but Silver rolled through and landed a sheer drop brainbuster for a two count. Silver goofed on a swinging DDT on the corner, and Punk was nice enough to pause so he could regroup and land the move anyway. Silver went for a Spin Doctor, but Punk broke free and landed a kick. He followed up with a rising knee and a short arm clothesline.

He tossed Silver into the ropes, and lit him up with a leg lariat. Punk took an opportunity to stare down Adam Page, and then performed a Buckshot Lariat and got the win.

CM Punk defeated John Silver at 7:49

After the match, Page got in Punk’s face in the ring. Punk had a mic and said Page seemed to be taking it a little personal. He said he didn’t understand why Page or this crowd doesn’t like him, but for him it’s all business. Punk said he used to look in the mirror every morning and ask himself if he was a good guy, but this morning he asked if he was the champ and the answer was yes. He then said that Page said he wouldn’t shake his hand last week, but at Double or Nothing he would shake his hand when the match was over, whether he was conscious or unconscious.

Backstage, Britt Baker complained that it was part of the grand AEW Conspiracy that she had to face the joker and couldn’t prepare for her opponent. She then said the thing about Storms is that they pass, and there was some Hayter in the forecast. Tony brought up the possibility of them facing each other in the semi-finals, and Baker said the best woman would win.

Danhausen made his entrance for his in ring debut. Tony Nese was already in the ring with Mark Sterling.

3. Tony Nese vs. Danhausen: They circled each other, and Nese flexed in Danhausen’s face. He went for a curse, but Nese shoved him into the corner and landed a running knee to the face and pinned him.

Tony Nese defeated Danhausen at 0:32

Sterling complained that Danhausen got an entrance and Nese didn’t. Nese then landed another running knee. Sterling said Nese would continue to embarrass all of the internet meme wrestlers, and told him to do it again. Hook made his entrance and cleared the heels from the ring. There was a Hook chant. Danhausen got to his feet and extended a hand to Hook, and he shook it and left. MJF’s contract signing with Wardlow is next…[c]

My Take: Hook and Danhausen both got fairly strong reactions, but I think Hook has lost a bit of his superstar reaction from a few months ago. Hopefully they can bring it back. Punk and Page’s confrontation was good, but I was hoping we’d get a verbal response from Page rather than just grumpy looks and a middle finger.

Wardlow and Shawn Spears were in the ring with 100 security guards. We got a MJF video package that simulated Dark Side of the Ring with Chris Jericho narrating. It portrayed Wardlow as a villain for screwing over MJF by handing Punk the Dynamite Diamond, and MJF as a hero. Taz, Jake Roberts, and Barry Horrowitz all gave testimony on behalf of MJF’s greatness. MJF then made an entrance and got cheered. He wore his own MJF Islanders jersey and fistbumped the fans and played into the hometown reaction.

Wardlow looked entirely unimpressed as MJF grabbed a microphone. MJF chants rang out, and he told Long Island how much he loved them. Wardlow got boos at the mention of his name. MJF said their story was like David and Goliath. He called himself salt of the earth, and said he was a Jewish Boy from the Holy Land. He didn’t mean Israel, he meant Long Island, NY.

MJF told Wardlow that since he was the “Mensch of the Centch” he would allow Wardlow to speak to his people. He reiterated to the crowd that under no circumstances should they get out of their seats and boo him out of the building when he speaks. He then ceded the floor to Wardlow, and he was booed out of the building. MJF said he couldn’t hear Wardlow, and that was weird. He offered to let him speak, and the crowd wouldn’t allow it.

He then moved onto his conditions, and said Wardlow was kind of the worst. He recalled his best friend the American Roller Coaster Cody Rhodes. MJF then asked the crowd if they wanted him to stop talking about 2024, and said the guy in the back didn’t want that either. MJF said he would whip Wardlow not 9 times, and then had Shawn Spears to his 10 bit. The next condition is that Wardlow has to face Shawn Spears in a cage match with MJF as special guest referee. The third stipulation is that if Wardlow loses at Double or Nothing, he would never be able to sign a contract with AEW.

Wardlow couldn’t sign initially because of the handcuffs, and MJF said to uncuff him. Spears said that wasn’t a good idea, but MJF said he knew what he was doing. Wardlow signed the contract, but then refused to put the cuffs back on. He then wrecked the shop and destroyed the security detail. Spears guarded MJF with a chair, but Wardlow dropped him with one punch. He wanted a Powerbomb on Wardlow, but Mark Sterling jumped on his back. Instead of MJF, Sterling took a Powerbomb through a table. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy is next…[c]

My Take: A very entertaining segment, as far as contract signings go. MJF hamming it up in his hometown was funny, and the shots taken at Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan about 2024 got a smirk out of me. It’ll be interesting to see what angle they take with the whipping and cage matches over the next few weeks.