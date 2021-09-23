Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-X Division Champion Josh Alexander kicks off the show.

-Hikuleo vs. David Finlay.

-Mickie James appears.

-Rohit Raju vs. Chelsea Green.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Ultimate X matches at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Bound For Glory 2020 today at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.