MLW announces another Opera Cup tournament match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Alex Shelley vs. TJP as a first round match in the Opera Cup tournament.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced TJP vs. Alex Shelley in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The fighting artist Alex Shelley looks to showcase his exceptional technical talents when he meets TJP in the opening round of the Opera Cup.

TJP, coming off of a classic clash with Davey Richards on this week’s FUSION, looks to stain Shelley’s MLW debut by eliminating from the Opera Cup tournament.

Will TJP spoil Shelley’s debut? Or will Shelley silence the outspoken TJP and put himself on a fast track to the top in MLW?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. ArezWOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee MoriartyAlex Shelley vs. TJP

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Powell’s POV: MLW previously announced Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor, and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty as first round tournament matches. Barring a twist, that means Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross will be the final Opera Cup tournament match.