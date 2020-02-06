WWE Conference Call, NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live events (reports needed), Konnor of The Ascension

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its third quarter financial report today. Vince McMahon is expected to head up the call and will surely address the departures of now former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. I will run live updates on the highlights of what should be a newsworthy call this morning beginning at 10CT/11ET.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review will be available later today. Haydn was ill last week, so his review of last week’s show should also be available today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote with 46 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 18 percent of the vote, though C was a close third with 17 percent of the vote. I gave show B grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Phoenix, Arizona at Comerica Theatre on Friday with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Las Vega, Nevada at Pearl Theater on Saturday with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Riverside, California at Riverside Municipal Auditorium on Sunday with the traveling crew.

Birthdays and Notables

-Konnor of The Ascension (Ryan Parmeter) is 40. Konnor and partner Viktor are free agents after being released from their WWE deals.



