Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Championship, Chris Bey vs. Suicide, Madman Fulton vs. Trey, Havok vs. Kiera Hogan, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Trey vs. Madman Fulton: An entertaining main event with a logical DQ finish. Fulton is being rebuilt as a monster and thus it would not have made sense for him to lose clean. Meanwhile, Trey, who desperately needs to be given his last name back, is in the Slammiversary main event and shouldn’t be losing clean either. Josh Mathews did a really nice job of playing up the heart of Trey, which was the real story of this match. That said, I could do without Josh’s repeated mentions of “ruthless aggression,” which is a silly slogan created by his former employer.

The North, Ken Shamrock, and Sami Callihan: Callihan’s disappearing hacker gimmick still leaves a lot to be desired, but his alliance with Shamrock is compelling. The four wrestlers did a good job of setting the table for the Impact Tag Title match at Slammiversary, and it’s nice to see Ethan Page and Josh Alexander involved in something a little more high profile than usual.

Moose vs. Crazy Steve for the TNA Championship: Badass, dominant Moose is the best Moose. Unfortunately, we see more of quirky Moose than the Moose who destroyed Steve. The post match angle saw Moose kick Tommy Dreamer in the head, which set up a Dreamer promo. Dreamer tore into Moose and encouraged him to be a locker room leader rather than a cancer. Here’s hoping that this somehow leads to Moose playing it straight more often, but Moose demanding a public apology and threatening a lawsuit in response is probably an indication that this won’t be happening.

TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum: A solid tag match with the babyfaces going over clean. The result left me wondering why Reno Scum was given a win over Team XXXL last week (and I still can’t get past that bizarre win over The Rascalz a while back). It also left me wondering if Reno Scum has ever won two matches in a row throughout their Impact run. It’s probably happened early on, but I suspect it’s been a while.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Chris Bey vs. Suicide: A well worked match, but should Bey, who is challenging for the X Division Title at Slammiversary, really need outside interference from Johnny Swinger to beat Suicide?

Kiera Hogan vs. Havok: I really want to enjoy this ongoing feud, but I still have no idea whether Impact wants viewers to root for Hogan and Tasha Steelz or Havok and Nevaeh. This is an issue dating back to Havok’s losses to Kimber Lee, who used a weapon in both matches and yet apparently was the babyface. Maybe?