7/1 NJPW New Japan Cup night six results: Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi, Sho vs. Sanada, Evil vs. Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bushi in second-round matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed July 1, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Yoshi-Hashi beat Bushi to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

2. Sanada over Sho to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi beat Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Yota Tsuji in a six-man tag match.

4. Taichi beat Kota Ibushi to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Evil beat Hirooki Goto to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues on Thursday with Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi, two additional tournament matches, and a bonus match.



