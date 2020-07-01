07/01 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Madman Fulton vs. Trey, Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Championship, Chris Bey vs. Suicide, Havok vs. Kiera Hogan, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum, Slammiversary teases

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Madman Fulton vs. Trey, Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Championship, Chris Bey vs. Suicide, Havok vs. Kiera Hogan, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum, and more (21:07)…

Click here for the July 1 Impact Wrestling audio review.

