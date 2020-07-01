7/1 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the Great American Bash night one with Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in a strap match, Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Great American Bash Night One”

Taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired July 1, 2020 on USA Network

The show started off with a hype video package hyping up the return of the Great American Bash as two weeks of NXT shows…

Mauro Ranallo, Tom Phillips, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Mauro noted that Mountain Dew was sponsoring the show with limited commercial interruptions…

1. Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim in an elimination match to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. Phillips noted that Raquel Gonzallez wasn’t allowed at ringside. Yim and Nox started off the match while LeRae and Kai stood aside and stalled at ringside. LeRae quickly got involved by tossing Yim into steps when she got a chance. LeRae got a rollup on Nox for a two count. Kai ended up giving Nox and LeRae clubbing blows. Yim hit LeRae with a running dropkick. LeRae avoided Yim’s cannonball. LeRae botched a paydirt on the apron for a nasty fall to Kai. Once things got straightened out, LeRae hit Nox with a springboard crossbody to the outside.

LeRae hit Yim with a Super German Suplex for a two count. Nox kicked LeRae and Kai. Nox hit LeRae with a back tackle. Kai hit LeRae with a face wash. Yim and Nox suplexed Kai onto LeRae. Yim hit LeRae with a single legged codebreaker to eliminate LeRae at about 4:00. The show cut to picture in picture commercial.[c]

John’s Thoughts: Well, we’re back to this again. As a reviewer, this does remind me of pre COVID times, so that’s a plus. Of course, don’t count on me recapping what’s happening during the commercials (though I keep the stopwatch running during picture-in-pictures).

Nox and Yim were wombo comboing Kai with punches. Yim and Nox hit Kai with cannonballs. Kai kicked out of the pinfall from both women. Yim and Nox ran the ropes a bit and had a stalemate. Yim did the spider-man grab on the ropes to dump Nox outside. Yim ended up missing a dive. Kai recovered and hit Nox with a nice hip toss into a Michinoku Driver. Yim hit Kai with a Dragon Suplex. Yim hit both opponents with running forearms. Yim hit Nox and Kai with huracanranas. Yim hit Nox and Kai with suicide dives.

Yim hit Kai with a Code Red for a two count on Kai. Nox rolled away after getting hit with Eat Defeat. Kai rolled up Yim into a jackknife rollup to eliminate Yim at around 10:05. [c]



