7/1 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Fyter Fest night one with Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Titles, Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Championship, Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite “Fyter Fest Night One” (Episode 39)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired July 1, 2020 on TNT

We got a video opening for Fyter Fest, and then some footage of wrestlers at ringside, including some women in bikinis for some unknown reason. Chris Jericho made his entrance and joined on commentary, and he wore a canada themed jacket for Canada Day. He sat in with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. He immediately insulted Excalibur for never having pyro. Jericho was immediately fired up and said he was into Fyter Fest. Out first for the opening match was Wardlow and MJF.

MJF grabbed a microphone as footage was shown of his victory over Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing. MJF said he had deja vu at the thought of having to beat Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy again. He called Luchasaurus green, and not just his tongue. He called Jungle Boy Jungle Jabroni, and said he should be back at home counting Daddy’s money rather than taking another loss to him. He said he handed Jungle Boy the best match of his career on a silver platter.

MJF then said he was confused as to why this match was happening, but then he realized they were in a ratings war, and they way you get a win is with big stars like MJF on the front lines. He was interrupted by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus making their entrance.

1. Wardlow and MJF vs. Jurassic Express: MJF traded blows with Jungle Boy early. The ended up out on the apron, where MJF blocked a reverse hurracarrana, which allowed Wardlow to land a kick. Wardlow then slammed Jungle Boy around on the floor. Wardlow tagged in officially and then tossed Jungle Boy with an overhead suplex. He then slammed Jungle Boy into MJF’s boot in the corner.

MJF tagged in and tried to slam Jungle Boy into Wardlow’s boot, but it was reversed. A ref distraction prevented a legal tag to Luchasaurus, and MJF and Wardlow continued the assault on Jungle Boy. After avoiding a double team suplex, Luchasaurus tagged in and chopped down MJF. He then landed a lariat to Wardlow and a punt kick to MJF’s ribs. Luchasaurus showed off some agility and superkicked Wardlow. MJF recovered enough to make a tag out to Wardlow, but Luchasaurus continued to dominate with kicks.

Wardlow briefly got back into the match with a suplex, but Luchasaurus landed a modified spinebuster before tagging out to Jungle Boy. He entered the match and sent Wardlow to the outside, and then landed multiple dives and a splash onto MJF on the floor. Wardlow grabbed and tossed Jungle Boy into the audience, but he landed on his feet and landed a gamengiri. Luchasausus then splashed Wardlow on the floor in an impressive dive spot.

In the ring, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy landed a double team Tombstone maneuver, but Wardlow broke it up. Wardlow went for an F10 on Jungle Boy but he reversed out of it. All four men ended up down, and then kipped up almost simultaneously. The action spilled out onto the ramp, where Wardlow tossed Marko Stunt off the ramp at Jungle Boy. MJF landed a low blow on Luchasaurus, and Wardlow landed a Swanton for a close near fall. They both showed frustration.

MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond, and ended up hitting Wardlow with it after missing Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy pulled Wardlow out of the ring and tossed him into the barricade. They then landed a series of offense on Wardlow. Luchasaurus hit two Tail Whips, and Jungle Boy landed a springboard twisting DDT. Luchasaurus then finished him off with a standing Moonsault for the win.

Jurassic Express defeated MJF and Wardlow at 11:15

After the match, MJF was furious with Wardlow as Jurassic Express celebrated.

My Take: They put down a hell of a pace, and selling really suffered as a result. I enjoyed the match, and liked the outcome, but there isn’t much left for this program. Here’s hoping everybody moves on.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

