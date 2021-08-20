Impact Wrestling Emergence lineup: The full card for tonight’s Impact Plus special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event.

-Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhino and Joe Doering vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship.

-Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams.

-Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin in a four-way for a shot at the Impact World Championship at the September Impact Plus event.

-Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Melina and Trey Miguel.

-Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde.

-Rohit Raju vs. Matt Cardona.

-Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh, and No Way vs. Rosemary, Havok, Crazzy Steve, and Black Taurus.

Powell’s POV: Emergence streams tonight on Impact Plus beginning at 6CT/7ET. It’s a nice lineup for an Impact Plus event.