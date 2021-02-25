Ric Flair birthday, NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Maria Kanellis, Steve Lewington, Sean O’Haire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) is 72 today.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker for the NXT UK Tag Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote from 29 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade for a show that felt largely missable aside from the big buildup of Bobby Lashley.

Birthdays and Notables

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett is 39.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, is 38.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014 at age 43.