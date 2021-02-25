Joseph “Jocephus” Hudson died Wednesday, played The Question Mark character in the NWA

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joseph Hudson, who wrestled as Jocephus and The Question Mark, died on Wednesday. NWA President Billy Corgan announced Hudson’s death via Instagram and wrote that it was sudden and from an “as-yet undiagnosed medical issue.” Corgan also wrote that Hudson is survived by a young son.

Powell’s POV: Tragic news. Hudson also worked behind the scenes in the NWA and is a longtime friend of Corgan. I really enjoyed Jocephus and his Spiritual Advisor, and he was a riot as the The Question Mark with Aron Stevens. My condolences to Hudson’s family and friends.

Such horrible news to share. Jocephus Hudson has passed. Moments ago @NWA President William Patrick Corgan issued a statement on his IG. Joe was so creative and a hell of a guy. Most of you know him as @QuestiontheTHE. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/1hnVUq4vZy — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) February 25, 2021

My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021