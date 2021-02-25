What's happening...

Joseph “Jocephus” Hudson died Wednesday, played The Question Mark character in the NWA

February 25, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joseph Hudson, who wrestled as Jocephus and The Question Mark, died on Wednesday. NWA President Billy Corgan announced Hudson’s death via Instagram and wrote that it was sudden and from an “as-yet undiagnosed medical issue.” Corgan also wrote that Hudson is survived by a young son.

Powell’s POV: Tragic news. Hudson also worked behind the scenes in the NWA and is a longtime friend of Corgan. I really enjoyed Jocephus and his Spiritual Advisor, and he was a riot as the The Question Mark with Aron Stevens. My condolences to Hudson’s family and friends.

