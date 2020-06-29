Kevin Owens shares a message about COVID-19

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens shared a message about how COVID-19 has affected his family. Watch the full video below.

Powell’s POV: The virus hit home for Owens, whose wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19 last month. Owens delivered a great message and hopefully it will inspire some fans out there to change their approach. Furthermore, this really is a message that WWE should want to deliver on its many platforms, but seeing is believing on that front.