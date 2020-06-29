Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: The latest lineup with the addition of a gauntlet match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, July 18 in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

-Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship.

-Rosemary vs. Nevaeh vs. Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Havok in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship.

Powell’s POV: The original main event of Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin in a five-way elimination match for the Impact World Championship will not take place. Blanchard has bee stripped of the championship, and Impact announced that Elgin will no longer appear on their programming. Impact has yet to officially announce the new main event.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the pay-per-view is that Impact is playing up the possibility of multiple surprises. Multiple ads for the event focus on the wrestlers who were released by WWE as part of their talent cuts in March, and the possibility that some will appear at Slammiversary. Impact has declared that a former world champion will appear. There have been teases for Aces & Eights (Bully Ray and others), EC3, and Heath Slater at various points on Impact television. Join us for live coverage of Slammiversary on July 18.