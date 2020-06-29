Roman Reigns discusses his decision to stop wrestling for WWE during the pandemic

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns spoke with The Hindu.com and was asked about his decision to stop wrestling for WWE during the pandemic. “For me, I just had to make a choice for my family,” Reigns said. “The company has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about.

“The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am.

“I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can’t put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved. But I don’t want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I’ve been a part of this company just since I was a little boy. That’s why I always take it so personally when I represent them.” Read more at TheHindu.com.

Powell’s POV: Reigns did not offer any hints as to when he will return to the ring. Given the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center, one can only hope that any fans who were critical of Reigns’s decision are now more understanding why he opted out. Reigns also spoke about his new twin boys, Bollywood, and more.



