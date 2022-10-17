What's happening...

10/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae in a non-title match, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler, Elias returns

October 17, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship, Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae in a non-title match, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler, Elias returns, and more (31:59)…

Click here to stream or download the October 17 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.