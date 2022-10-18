AEW Dynamite and NXT live coverage, AEW Dark coverage, last week’s NXT and AEW Dynamite poll results, John Nord, Simon Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. The featured match is Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Dynamite was bumped to Tuesday this week due to MLB Playoff coverage. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TBS tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams today on the AEW YouTube page at 11CT/12ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are typically available on Wednesday mornings, but his review of this episode should be available today.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Nord is 63. He worked as Nord the Barbarian and The Berzerker.

-Simon Gotch (Seth Lesser) is 40.