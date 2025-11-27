AEW Collision lineup: The card for the Thanksgiving edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Pac vs. Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make their first appearance since winning the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Ricochet’s first appearance since winning the AEW National Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Thekla vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. We will not have a live review, and the weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will be delayed due to the holiday.

***