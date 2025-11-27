TNA Impact preview: The Thanksgiving night edition, late start time on AXS-TV

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Brian Myers vs. Mance Warner vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Home Town Man in the Turkey Bowl (the loser must wear a Turkey suit)

Powell’s POV: Portions of this show were taped on November 13 in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. Impact is normally simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show will stream at that time, but it won’t air on AXS-TV until 11CT/12ET due to the network airing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. No, I’m not making that up. The network owned by TNA’s parent company is bumping Impact for a movie that was released in 1968. Anyway, John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Given the holiday and the nature of this episode, my audio Impact reviews will return next week.