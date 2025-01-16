01/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 341): Zack Heydorn on WWE and TNA, Royal Rumble, Penta, Corey Graves, Malakai Black, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, TNA Genesis, GCW

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brass Ring Media and SI.com’s Zack Heydorn returning to discuss WWE and TNA, the WWE Royal Rumble, Penta, Corey Graves, Malakai Black, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, TNA Genesis, The People vs. GCW, and much more…

Order Zack’s book “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin” here.

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 341) and guest Zack Heydorn.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.