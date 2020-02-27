NXT TV viewership for Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair headlined show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 717,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 794,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 865,000 viewers, so both shows were down compared to last week. NXT finished 17th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished ninth in the same category.



