WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Five title matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Reigns vs. Balor today. This could be a sign that Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event in October. As for Extreme Rules, I continue to assume that Edge will face Seth Rollins in a some type of stipulation match.