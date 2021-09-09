WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Five title matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.
-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.
Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Reigns vs. Balor today. This could be a sign that Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event in October. As for Extreme Rules, I continue to assume that Edge will face Seth Rollins in a some type of stipulation match.
Be the first to comment