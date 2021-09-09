WWE officially announces the signing of Gable Steveson to an NIL deal that will allow him to continue his NCAA career

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the signing of Gable Steveson.

WWE today announced it has signed Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement.

In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.

Powell’s POV: The NIL law allows college athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness. This is a big signing for WWE, as Steveson drew interest from UFC and others. Meanwhile, I know there are plenty of happy Golden Gophers fans in my home state today with the news that Steveson will be back to defend his NCAA Title despite working for WWE.