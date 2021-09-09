Fuego Del Sol on Sammy Guevara presenting him with his AEW contract on the first AEW Rampage, being Alabama’s No. 1 Luchador

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Fuego Del Sol

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On Sammy Guevara giving him his AEW signing news: “To let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract and do it on one of the biggest stages it could possibly be done, on the first Rampage, was one of the greatest moments of my career.”

On being Alabama’s No. 1 Luchador: “I know it’s funny on the surface, but Fuego Del Sol, the luchador from Mobile, Alabama, Alabama’s No. 1 Luchador, is probably something that you’ve never seen before and will never see again.”

Other topics include why he thought his match on Rampage was initially his swan song for AEW, how he shared the news of his AEW contract and celebrated with his family, what it meant to snap his 40-match losing streak, making a name for himself on Sammy’s Vlog, the organic growth of his homegrown popularity, the story behind his character and mask, how he’s learned from Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, and Brian Cage, and he reveals some of his favorite skits from Sammy’s Vlog.