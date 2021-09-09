NXT TV viewership tanks

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 601,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 717,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT drew a .14 in the 18-49 demographic and finished 31st in the Tuesday cable ratings, which was down from last week’s .17 rating. The viewership count was the lowest it’s been on USA Network since March 17. Next week’s show features the reboot and the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, so one can only assume that the numbers will bounce back.