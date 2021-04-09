04/09 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WrestleMania 37 go-home show with final comments from Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan before the WWE Universal Title match, Andre the Giant battle royal, four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WrestleMania 37 go-home show with final comments from Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan before the WWE Universal Title match, Andre the Giant battle royal, four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles, and more (24:12)…

Click here for the April 9 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.