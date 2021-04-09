What's happening...

04/09 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WrestleMania 37 go-home show with final comments from Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan before the WWE Universal Title match, Andre the Giant battle royal, four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles

April 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WrestleMania 37 go-home show with final comments from Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan before the WWE Universal Title match, Andre the Giant battle royal, four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles, and more (24:12)…

Click here for the April 9 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

