WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s Undertaker Tribute edition 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.174 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was also 2.174 million viewers. Today’s final number was up from the previous episode’s 2.072 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place in adults 18-34, a tie for first in the adults 18-49 demo, and a first place finish in the men 18-49 demographic. The Undertaker tribute paid off for WWE regardless of the circumstances.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

