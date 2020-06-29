Jacksonville passes mandatory mask order, unlikely to affect AEW tapings

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The city of Jacksonville, Florida has passed a mandatory mask order that will go into effect today at 5ET. The city requirements call for masks to be worn in “public and indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance.” Read more at Fox13news.com.

Powell’s POV: AEW tapes its events in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place. Because it’s an outdoor venue, it’s unlikely that the company would be asked to adhere to the mask policy while in the amphitheater. AEW is scheduled to run the venue on Wednesday and Thursday for the Fyter Fest tapings.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

